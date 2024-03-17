Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Vistra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vistra has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,587,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,340,000 after purchasing an additional 120,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 172,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

