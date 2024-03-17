Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.47

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.47 and traded as high as $34.16. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 129,596 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $447.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Further Reading

