Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of V stock opened at $283.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $289.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.