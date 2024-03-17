VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 277,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

