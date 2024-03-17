Verge Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $101.51 million and $7.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,047.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.29 or 0.00595602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00126519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00046378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00058960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00124535 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

