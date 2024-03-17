Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $29.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 212.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
