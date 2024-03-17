Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of $237.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.22 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Verano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.55. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

