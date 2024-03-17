Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

