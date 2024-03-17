Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.19 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02239684 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,233,640.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

