Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Insider Sells A$5,670,000.00 in Stock

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Banks sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.78 ($2.50), for a total value of A$5,670,000.00 ($3,754,966.89).

Ventia Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.68.

Get Ventia Services Group alerts:

Ventia Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Ventia Services Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ventia Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventia Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventia Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.