Velan (TSE:VLN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.37 and traded as low as C$5.07. Velan shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 1,129 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$30.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.35.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.55 million for the quarter. Velan had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.32%.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

