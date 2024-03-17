Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

