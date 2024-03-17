Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 21.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $98,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

