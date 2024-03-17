Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.