Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.