Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VCIT stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.