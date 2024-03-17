Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.