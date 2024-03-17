Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.