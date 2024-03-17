Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $179.17. 1,001,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,837. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $180.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.