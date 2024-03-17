Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $306.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.76. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

