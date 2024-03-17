VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Reduced by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 721,999 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,191,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20,659.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.