VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,625 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,950. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.