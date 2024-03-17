Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $210.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $156.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $163.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $166.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,177,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.