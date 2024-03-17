Uniswap Trading Down 10.9% This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $12.54 or 0.00018381 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $7.51 billion and $231.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00126258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.18208848 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 969 active market(s) with $228,205,469.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

