Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.13 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.