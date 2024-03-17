UMA (UMA) Price Down 16.5% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00005983 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $313.57 million and $19.80 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,408,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,685,339 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

