Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Shares

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.90.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.69 and its 200 day moving average is $455.90. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.