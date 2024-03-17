Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,216,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,208. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

