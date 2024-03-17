Truist Financial Begins Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $116.43 on Thursday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $117.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,220,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

