TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 3.2 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 942,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

