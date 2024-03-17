Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Transcontinental
Transcontinental Trading Down 1.3 %
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.