TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $39.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 in the last 90 days. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,199,000 after acquiring an additional 320,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TPG by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TPG by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TPG by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,102.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,398.90%.

About TPG

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

