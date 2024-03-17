Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $130.18

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.18 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.76). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.76), with a volume of 40,092 shares changing hands.

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.39 million, a P/E ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Town Centre Securities

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

