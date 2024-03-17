Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.35 and traded as high as C$18.66. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 590,868 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.8851282 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

