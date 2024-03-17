Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Set at C$27.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPZ. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.63.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.34. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.95 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

