Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $99.01 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00005582 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $12.78 billion and $99.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,030.10 or 0.99972929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010259 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.00152325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,334,973 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,320,116.246351 with 3,468,992,193.1223884 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 3.53602212 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $94,428,680.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.