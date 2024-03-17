tomiNet Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $98.85 million and $19.22 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 136,365,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,075,863 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.89709788 USD and is down -11.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $20,650,556.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

