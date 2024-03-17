TNC Coin (TNC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 83.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $211.18 million and approximately $15,300.73 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.08236621 USD and is up 114.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6,638.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.