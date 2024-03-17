Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

