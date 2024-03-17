Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

