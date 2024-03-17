Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $148.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

