Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.