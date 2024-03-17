Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $111.27. 38,264,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

