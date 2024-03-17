Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,234,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The firm has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.52.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

