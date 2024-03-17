Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,559. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.