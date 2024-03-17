Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,164,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618,707. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

