Thrive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,262,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.89. 759,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $183.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.