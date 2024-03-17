Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

