Threshold Price Reaches $0.0356 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $355.74 million and $47.16 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005711 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,953.84 or 1.00063083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010171 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00152505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03460201 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $40,249,354.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

