Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.75 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $513.01 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00081900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,483,109,855 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

