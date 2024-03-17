Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $547.58 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $547.58 million and $40.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,483,374,821 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.